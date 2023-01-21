Michiganders have the chance to win free weed for a year

Those that enjoy marijuana in the state of Michigan have a chance to win free weed for a year.

One of Michigan’s largest recreational dispensaries, SKYMINT, is hosting a contest within its 24 locations across the state.

A winner of legal age will be randomly selected and given a $500 in-store credit monthly from Jan. 31, 2023, through Jan. 31, 2024.

“Cannabis has the power to change lives, and all of our cannabis is grown right here in the state of Michigan,” said Chief Retail Officer SKYMINT Summer Ransom-Cleveland. “Through this program, we want to share our love of cannabis and what it can do for us, our friends, our families, and our communities across the state.”

If you would like to enter the sweepstake, you have three options for doing so:

Fill out an online entry form

Follow SKYMINT on Instagram

Use the promo code “FREE WEED” on any online order

SKYMINT is a Michigan company where cannabis that is sold is harvested in the Great Lakes state. The company’s website states that they take pride in being a “farm to table” type of business.

The contest ends on Jan. 30, 2023, and a winner will be contacted the next day. You can find more information on the contest at skymint.com.