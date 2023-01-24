Beck, Phoenix to rock Pine Knob’s stage early September

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Beck performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards "Let's Go Crazy" The GRAMMY Salute To Prince on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

CLARKSTON, Mich. – If you are a fan of classic indie rock, you are probably just as excited as I am for Beck and Phoenix to be touring together.

Beck and Phoenix are co-headlining a summer tour and will be at Pine Knob this fall.

According to a press release, they are touring with Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe. If you are a fan of Yo La Tengo or Faye Webster, you will probably enjoy the openers of this “Summer Odyssey” tour.

The alternative indie artist Beck released his latest album, “Burning Barns,” on Aug. 2, 2021. This is a live album from the early ‘90s and was self-released. His latest studio album was released in 2019 and is an electronic rock album called “Hyperspace.”The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee has won eight Grammys and has over 20 albums. You can listen to Beck here.

Also headlining with Beck is the french band Phoenix. The two-time Grammy-nominated band is known for their indie tracks 1901 and Lisztomania. The band has headlined festivals like Coachella and Governors Ball. Phoenix has nine studio albums. You can listen to Phoenix here.

The tour is set to take place in 19 cities, including Clarkston. The Metro Detroit show will take place on Sept. 2, and doors will open at 5:45 p.m.

Tickets for this show will go on sale on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase a ticket through 313 Presents.

The “Summer Odyssey” tour will kick off in early August in Seattle and will wrap up on Sept. 10. Besides Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe, Jenny Lewis and Japanese Breakfast will be openers for the other set tour dates.

Below are the tour dates for “Summer Odyssey”:

Aug. 1 – Seattle, WA ^#

Aug. 3 – Bend, OR ^#

Aug. 5 – Concord, CA ^#

Aug. 7 – Los Angeles, CA ^#

Aug. 8 – San Diego, CA +#

Aug. 9 – Orange County, CA @ OC Fair*

Aug. 11 – Phoenix, AZ +#

Aug. 12 – Las Vegas, NV +#

Aug. 15 – Morrison, CO +#

Aug. 18 – Rogers, AR ~#

Aug. 20 – Houston, TX ~#

Aug. 21 – Dallas, TX ~#

Aug. 22 – Austin, TX ~#

Aug. 31 – Chicago, IL #

Sept. 2 – Detroit, MI ~#

Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON ~#

Sept. 5 – Boston, MA ~#

Sept. 8 – Philadelphia, PA ~#

Sept. 9 – New York, NY ~

Sept. 10 – Columbia, MD ~#

Support Key:

^ Jenny Lewis

+ Japanese Breakfast

~ Weyes Blood

# Sir Chloe

* Fair Date

