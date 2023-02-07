HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ keeps pulling in more viewers each week

HBO’s “The Last of Us” continues to pull in more viewers each week.

An estimated 7.5 million people watched the fourth episode Sunday night. That’s up 17% from the third episode and 60% above the series debut night in January.

The fifth episode of “The Last of Us” is coming out two days early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand. The episode will be released on Friday, Feb. 10, at 9 p.m. so it doesn’t conflict with the Super Bowl. It will still air on HBO at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

There are nine episodes in the first season, and the show has already been renewed for a second season. Episodes six through nine will air Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO and will drop on HBO Max at the same time. The finale is set for March 12.

“The Last of Us Podcast” is hosted by Troy Baker, who plays Joel in the video game. He sits down with creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann and discusses each episode in depth. You can listen to the podcast here.

The first episode of “The Last of Us” can be streamed for free on HBOMax.com.