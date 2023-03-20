Looking for some ‘good vibrations’ this summer? Check out the Beach Boys at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

1964: The Beach Boys appear on "The Ed Sullivan Show" for the first time, performing "I Get Around."

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The Beach Boys are making their way to Metro Detroit this summer with a show at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Rochester Hills.

The 60s boy band will be rocking the Rochester Hills stage on Aug. 20. Doors for the show will open at 7:30 p.m.

The band from California has sold over 100 million records worldwide. They have more than five decades of touring within their career and have been abducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. From “Califonia Girls” to “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” the summer 2023 tour is led by the band’s lead singer and co-founder, Mike Love.

The concert is brought to Metro Detroit by 313 Presents. According to the company, the show will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on March 24 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

