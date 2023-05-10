70º

‘Beetlejuice 2′ confirmed: Here’s what we know about the sequel

New film to be released in 2024

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Theatrical release poster by Carl Ramsey (Warner Bros/Press Release)

If you’ve been shouting Beetlejuice’s name over and over again, this is your fault.

Warner Bros. has confirmed a sequel to the 1998 film, “Beetlejuice,” with plans to hit theaters in 2024, according to Variety.

“Beetlejuice 2″ will reunite filmmaker Tim Burton with Michael Keaton, who will reprise his role as the devious -- demon? Ghost? I’m honestly not sure what Beetlejuice is, exactly, but you know what I mean.

Winona Ryder will also return as Lydia Deetz, with “Wednesday” star Jenny Ortega tagged to play her daughter. Justin Theroux is also attached, in an not-yet-announced role.

We don’t have any details yet on the plot, but things will obviously be set several years after the original film.

The first film is a cult comedy classic, with a A-list cast that includes Keaton, Rider, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Jones.

The original film has grossed nearly $75 million globally.

