Need weekend plans? Check out Motor City Comic Con in Novi

NOVI, Mich. – The annual Motor City Comic Con is drawing comic fans from across Michigan to Metro Detroit this weekend and will feature some fan-favorite displays.

The region’s biggest pop culture event is being held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi this weekend and will be featuring guests like Christopher Lloyd, Stephen Amell, and Michael Biehn.

See a list of celebrity guests and their schedules here.

Ticket Prices:

  • For those 13 and older
    • $50 for Saturday
    • $45 for Sunday
    • Weekend Pass – $95
  • Kids 6 to 12
    • $20 for Saturday
    • Free on Sunday
  • Kids 5 and under are free all weekend

Hours:

  • Saturday
    • 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Sunday
    • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

