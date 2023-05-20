Need weekend plans? Check out Motor City Comic Con in Novi

NOVI, Mich. – The annual Motor City Comic Con is drawing comic fans from across Michigan to Metro Detroit this weekend and will feature some fan-favorite displays.

The region’s biggest pop culture event is being held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi this weekend and will be featuring guests like Christopher Lloyd, Stephen Amell, and Michael Biehn.

See a list of celebrity guests and their schedules here.

Ticket Prices:

For those 13 and older $50 for Saturday $45 for Sunday Weekend Pass – $95

Kids 6 to 12 $20 for Saturday Free on Sunday

Kids 5 and under are free all weekend

Hours:

Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Click here for more information.