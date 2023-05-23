76º

Local 4′s Detroit Taylor Swift ticket sweepstakes: And the winners are ...

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

We’ve finally revealed the big winners for our Taylor Swift ticket sweepstakes! Three lucky winners will be in attendance at her show in Detroit on June 9.

Here are the winners, as they were revealed today on Local 4 and Local 4+:

We had more than 25,000 people enter to win these tickets -- what a response! Thanks for entering our big contest, and thanks for either being or signing up for our Insider program. If you’re new to the program, here’s more info on what it includes.

Congrats to the winners!

