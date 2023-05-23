Taylor Swift ticket winners: South Lyon family surprised with 2 tickets

Breaking news: The first winners of our Taylor Swift concert ticket sweepstakes have been announced!

After receiving more than 25,000 entries in our WDIV Insider sweepstakes, our Jason Colthorp went on the road Tuesday morning to surprise the first round of winners live on air.

He wound up at a home in South Lyon to surprise Dawn Brusseau, the first winner of two tickets!

Brusseau said she signed up for the contest on behalf of her daughter. The two of them plan to attend the June 9 concert at Detroit’s Ford Field.

You can watch Jason Colthorp’s interview with Dawn Brusseau in the video player above.

There are still two more winners to announce!

Jason Colthorp will be surprising those winners in person during our afternoon newscasts at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23. You can watch us live on TV, or stream us on Local 4+.

Stay tuned!

Thanks to everyone who entered our big contest -- and thanks for either being part of or signing up for our Insider program. If you’re new to the program, here’s more information about what it includes.