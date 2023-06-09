MIPics: Swifties, show off your Era tour outfits with Local 4 🎤 ✨

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 30: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

DETROIT – From characters in Taylor’s music videos to her album covers, Swifties from near and far will be dressed to the nines for the Ford Field sold-out shows this weekend.

It is not uncommon for Taylor Swift fans to go above and beyond for their concert outfits. Cowgirl boots, glitter, and pastels will be worn on Friday and Saturday.

With that being said, we want to see your outfits! Send your outfit photos to our MiPics page, and we will share them online and on-air!

---> Click here to check out MIPics and to submit your own photo, if you’d like.

Taylor Swift is expected to bring in a large crowd as she will perform sold-out shows at Ford Field on Friday and Saturday. Doors for the shows will open at 4:30 p.m. each day, and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. There will be different openers for Swift on both days. Gracie Abrams and Girl in Red on Friday and Owenn and Girl in Red on Saturday.

Below are a few recommended spots for photo ops in your Swift gear: