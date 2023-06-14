Detroit’s Anita Baker drops Babyface as supporting act on tour after Twitter feud

A Detroit legend is in the middle of a social media feud with the opening act on her tour.

It’s gotten so serious that Anita Baker announced she’s dropping R&B star Babyface from the tour.

Baker and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds has made timeless songs during their careers.

Now it’s the end of the road of The Songstress Tour with Babyface as the special guest. The tour heads to Detroit on July 2.

“You got people who already paid tickets to see Babyface,” said fan Nikki Evans. “So in the end, work it out and put on a concert out of this world.”

It all began when Babyface expressed disappointment to his fans on social media for not being able to perform at the tour’s New Jersey stop last month.

“Babyface is a legend, so I am sure he was like, I can’t be replaced, so Anita was just like, let me show you,” said Evans.

Below is the original tweet from Baker stating that Babyface was a supporting act:

It was 9:30pm.

*Contractually?...

It was WAAAY Past time 4 the Headline Performer, to be On Stage/Anita Baker

Support Act ❤️did Not Perform.

I have No Contract with Support Act❤️Not my Call

I Did what i was *Contracted 2 do & Love, as Headline Performer, of my Sold Out Concert pic.twitter.com/es6PJGNOmz — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 11, 2023

Which then escalated to Baker responding to a tweet questioning Babyface being labeled as a supporting act:

Dearest one... You are Not, Privy to the Contracts. Yes, he is, Special Guest❤️/Support Act. There is No Co-headliner, Contracted on My Tour. This False-Narrative of Co-headliner, is Creating Mis-conceptions, and Aggression from his fans towards Me/My Tour pic.twitter.com/mjvR4AtffT — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

Below is the tweet Baker made asking Babyface to intervene once fans started to allegedly attack her:

Kenny's Crazies are online Bullies. @Babyface Please call off, your fans. I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My Tour

ABXO🎼 https://t.co/1nxnrcqL5j — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

There are no other tweets addressing the original tweet from June 12. Below is a tweet made by the rapper on Tuesday afternoon addressing the tour:

Baker is set to perform at Pine Knob on July 2.