Watch the final ‘Go 4 It’ performances at the Ford Fireworks

DETROIT – The finalists in our big Go 4 It singing competition will compete in the final round live at the Ford Fireworks -- and then you’ll pick the winner!
If you want to re-watch the Go 4 It performances before voting, we’ll be posting each one below after they air! The show starts at 8 p.m. on Local 4 and Local 4+
---> Here’s where to vote when voting opens around 9:45 p.m.
The final four are:
- Maurissa Rose (Southfield)
- Dion Jackson Jr. (Oak Park)
- Danielle Bollinger (Fenton)
- Isis Damil (Detroit)
---> Learn more: Meet our Go 4 It singing contest finalists