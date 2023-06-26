69º

Watch the final ‘Go 4 It’ performances at the Ford Fireworks

Go 4 It finalists. (WDIV)

DETROIT – The finalists in our big Go 4 It singing competition will compete in the final round live at the Ford Fireworks -- and then you’ll pick the winner!

If you want to re-watch the Go 4 It performances before voting, we’ll be posting each one below after they air! The show starts at 8 p.m. on Local 4 and Local 4+

---> Here’s where to vote when voting opens around 9:45 p.m.

The final four are:

  • Maurissa Rose (Southfield)
  • Dion Jackson Jr. (Oak Park)
  • Danielle Bollinger (Fenton)
  • Isis Damil (Detroit)

---> Learn more: Meet our Go 4 It singing contest finalists

