August 2023 streaming guide: Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, Max, Hulu, Netflix and more

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here is what’s coming out on streaming platforms in August 2023.
Disney+
- August 2: Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
- August 9: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 4)
- August 18: LEGO® Disney Princess: The Castle Quest
- August 23: Star Wars: Ahsoka
Max (Formerly HBO Max)
- August 6: Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Season 2 (HBO Original)
- August 8: Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (HBO Original)
- August 10: Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original)
- August 23: BS High (HBO Original)
- August 31: Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, Season 1 (Max Original)
Hulu
- August 2: Reservation Dogs (Season 3)
- August 8: Only Murders In The Building (Season 3)
- August 14: Solar Opposites (Season 4)
Netflix
- August 1: Untold: Jake Paul The Problem Child
- August 2: Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
- August 3: Heartstopper
- August 9: Ladies First: A story of women in hip-hop
- August 10: Painkiller
- August 11: Heart of Stone
- August 17: The Upshaws
- August 31: One Piece
Paramount+
- August 1: Mixtape premiere
- August 4: The Chi Season 6 premiere* (Paramount+ with Showtime)
- August 8: Never Seen Again Season 4 premiere
- August 10: Love In Taipei premiere
- August 11: All Up in the Biz premiere* (Paramount+ with Showtime)
- August 11: Billions Season 7 premiere* (Paramount+ with Showtime)
- August 15: Reinventing Elvis: The ‘68 Comeback premiere
Prime Video
- August 4: The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart
- August 8: Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey
- August 11: Red, White & Royal Blue
- August 18: Harlan Coben’s Shelter
- August 18: New Bandits
- August 24: Thursday Night Football
- August 25: Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity
The embedded sheet below lists all the releases from Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video. The list includes previously released films and TV shows that are just now making it onto the streaming site.
(Can’t see the embedded sheet? Click here.)
