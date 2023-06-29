62º
August 2023 streaming guide: Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, Max, Hulu, Netflix and more

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Streaming Guide
FILE - The logos for streaming services Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Sling TV are pictured on a remote control on Aug. 13, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) (Jenny Kane, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here is what’s coming out on streaming platforms in August 2023.

Disney+

  • August 2: Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
  • August 9: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 4)
  • August 18: LEGO® Disney Princess: The Castle Quest
  • August 23: Star Wars: Ahsoka

Max (Formerly HBO Max)

  • August 6: Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Season 2 (HBO Original)
  • August 8: Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (HBO Original)
  • August 10: Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original)
  • August 23: BS High (HBO Original)
  • August 31: Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, Season 1 (Max Original)

Hulu

  • August 2: Reservation Dogs (Season 3)
  • August 8: Only Murders In The Building (Season 3)
  • August 14: Solar Opposites (Season 4)

Netflix

  • August 1: Untold: Jake Paul The Problem Child
  • August 2: Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
  • August 3: Heartstopper
  • August 9: Ladies First: A story of women in hip-hop
  • August 10: Painkiller
  • August 11: Heart of Stone
  • August 17: The Upshaws
  • August 31: One Piece

Paramount+

  • August 1: Mixtape premiere
  • August 4: The Chi Season 6 premiere* (Paramount+ with Showtime)
  • August 8: Never Seen Again Season 4 premiere
  • August 10: Love In Taipei premiere
  • August 11: All Up in the Biz premiere* (Paramount+ with Showtime)
  • August 11: Billions Season 7 premiere* (Paramount+ with Showtime)
  • August 15: Reinventing Elvis: The ‘68 Comeback premiere

Prime Video

  • August 4: The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart
  • August 8: Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey
  • August 11: Red, White & Royal Blue
  • August 18: Harlan Coben’s Shelter
  • August 18: New Bandits
  • August 24: Thursday Night Football
  • August 25: Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity

The embedded sheet below lists all the releases from Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video. The list includes previously released films and TV shows that are just now making it onto the streaming site.

(Can’t see the embedded sheet? Click here.)

