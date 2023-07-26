Dave Chappelle announces Detroit comedy show at Little Caesars Arena

FILE: Dave Chappelle performs at the Hollywood Palladium on March 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Comedian Dave Chappelle will make a stop in Detroit in September as part of a short fall run of shows announced this week.

Chappelle will appear at Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 9 for one show at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on July 27 at 10 a.m., with presale tickets underway (use the code word LIGHTS)

Chappelle filmed one of his last Netflix stand up specials in Detroit and has always had lively shows in the city.

