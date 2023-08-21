MJR, Emagine, AMC theaters to offer $4 tickets Sunday for National Cinema Day

FILE - Movie theaters reopen after COVID-19 closures on March 5, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

DETROIT – Most cinemas across Metro Detroit and the country will offer discounted tickets and snacks on Sunday in celebration of National Cinema Day.

On Sunday, Aug. 27, popular theater chains like MJR, Emagine, AMC and Regal will offer $4 movie tickets for the second annual National Cinema Day. Tickets will cost $4 for every movie in every format all day long.

Snacks will also be discounted, with popcorn and fountain drinks available for $4 at most theaters for the day. Popcorn upgrades and other snacks may not be included in the discount.

Movie tickets can be purchased online in advance -- here are links to some of the major Metro Detroit theater websites:

Theaters are putting on the one-day event for the second year in a row in an effort to encourage more people to patronize cinemas at a normally slow time of year. Last year’s inaugural National Cinema Day, put on by the Cinema Foundation, offered $3 movie tickets at the end of the summer, and garnered an estimated 8 million visitors nationwide. It turned out to be the highest attended day of the year for theaters.

This year, tickets will be $4 instead of $3. In 2022, the average movie ticket cost $10.53, officials report.

In addition to overlapping with ongoing successes “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” the event will also intersect with new releases “Gran Turismo,” “Golda,” “Bottoms” and “Retribution,” and the second week of the DC Comics film “Blue Beetle.”

