September 2023 streaming guide: Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, Max, Hulu, Netflix and more

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

FILE - The logos for streaming services Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Sling TV are pictured on a remote control on Aug. 13, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) (Jenny Kane, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here is what’s coming out on streaming platforms in September 2023.

Disney+

  • Sept. 5: All Wet
  • Sept. 6: 9/11: One Day in America
  • Sept. 6: The Little Mermaid
  • Sept. 8: 2000s Greatest Tragedies (special)
  • Sept. 8: Bone Trouble
  • Sept. 8: Merbabies
  • Sept. 13: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 7 episodes)
  • Sept. 13: Raven’s Home (S6, 4 episodes)
  • Sept. 27: To Catch a Smuggler
  • Sept. 27: Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 7

Max (Formerly HBO Max)

  • Sept. 1: AMC+ Picks on Max. Seven AMC+ series will be available for 60 days.
    • Fear The Walking Dead
    • Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire
    • Dark Winds
    • Gangs of London
    • Ride with Norman Reedus
    • A Discovery of Witches
    • Killing Eve
  • Sept. 13: Donyale Luna: Supermodel
  • Sept. 21: Young Love
  • Sept. 27: CNN Max will be included in all Max packages.
  • Sept. 28: Starstruck

Hulu

  • Sept. 13: The Other Black Girl

Netflix

  • Sept. 1: Happy Ending
  • Sept. 1: Disenchantment (Part 5)
  • Sept. 6: Reporting for Duty
  • Sept. 7: Dear Child
  • Sept. 8: Rosa Peral’s Tapes
  • Sept. 15: Love at First Sight
  • Sept. 26: Who Killed Jill Dando
  • Sept. 28: Castlevania: Nocturne
  • Sept. 28: Love is in the Air

Paramount+

  • Sept. 7: Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 4) premiere
  • Sept. 8: Dreaming Whilst Black premiere*
  • Sept. 12: Football Must Go On premiere
  • Sept. 13: MTV Video Music Awards
  • Sept. 17: The Gold premiere
  • Sept. 18: Superpower premiere
  • Sept. 22: Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court premiere*
  • Sept. 26: 72 Seconds premiere

Prime Video

  • Sept. 1: The Wheel of Time (Season 2)
  • Sept. 15: Written in the Stars (Season 1)
  • Sept. 15: Wilderness (Season 1)
  • Sept. 22: Hush Hush (Season 1)
  • Sept. 29: Gen V (Season 1)

The embedded sheet below lists all the releases from Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video. The list includes previously released films and TV shows that are just now making it onto the streaming site.

