September 2023 streaming guide: Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, Max, Hulu, Netflix and more

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here is what’s coming out on streaming platforms in September 2023.
Disney+
- Sept. 5: All Wet
- Sept. 6: 9/11: One Day in America
- Sept. 6: The Little Mermaid
- Sept. 8: 2000s Greatest Tragedies (special)
- Sept. 8: Bone Trouble
- Sept. 8: Merbabies
- Sept. 13: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 7 episodes)
- Sept. 13: Raven’s Home (S6, 4 episodes)
- Sept. 27: To Catch a Smuggler
- Sept. 27: Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 7
Max (Formerly HBO Max)
- Sept. 1: AMC+ Picks on Max. Seven AMC+ series will be available for 60 days.
- Fear The Walking Dead
- Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire
- Dark Winds
- Gangs of London
- Ride with Norman Reedus
- A Discovery of Witches
- Killing Eve
- Sept. 13: Donyale Luna: Supermodel
- Sept. 21: Young Love
- Sept. 27: CNN Max will be included in all Max packages.
- Sept. 28: Starstruck
Hulu
- Sept. 13: The Other Black Girl
Netflix
- Sept. 1: Happy Ending
- Sept. 1: Disenchantment (Part 5)
- Sept. 6: Reporting for Duty
- Sept. 7: Dear Child
- Sept. 8: Rosa Peral’s Tapes
- Sept. 15: Love at First Sight
- Sept. 26: Who Killed Jill Dando
- Sept. 28: Castlevania: Nocturne
- Sept. 28: Love is in the Air
Paramount+
- Sept. 7: Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 4) premiere
- Sept. 8: Dreaming Whilst Black premiere*
- Sept. 12: Football Must Go On premiere
- Sept. 13: MTV Video Music Awards
- Sept. 17: The Gold premiere
- Sept. 18: Superpower premiere
- Sept. 22: Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court premiere*
- Sept. 26: 72 Seconds premiere
Prime Video
- Sept. 1: The Wheel of Time (Season 2)
- Sept. 15: Written in the Stars (Season 1)
- Sept. 15: Wilderness (Season 1)
- Sept. 22: Hush Hush (Season 1)
- Sept. 29: Gen V (Season 1)
The embedded sheet below lists all the releases from Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video. The list includes previously released films and TV shows that are just now making it onto the streaming site.
(Can’t see the embedded sheet? Click here.)
