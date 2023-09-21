Poll: Twitter/X may make all users to pay ‘small’ monthly subscription -- would you?

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition, March 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, may soon require all users to pay a monthly subscription, company owner Elon Musk said Monday.

During a livestreamed conversation with the Israeli prime minister, Musk said the company is “moving to have a small monthly payment for use of the X system” in an effort to fight “armies of bots” that troll the platform. Musk believes that requiring each account to register a new credit card would make it harder for bots to create accounts.

“It’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots,” Musk said.

Twitter/X already charges around $8 per month for X Premium subscribers. The company plans to release a separate subscription option that costs less, though an exact amount wasn’t disclosed. Musk said the “lower tier” subscription would be “just a small amount of money.”

