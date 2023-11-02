Metro Detroiters bringing Betty Boop to life in new Broadway-bound musical BOOP!

She may be almost 100 years old, but Betty Boop is finally making her stage debut.

The animated cartoon, famous for her red dress, iconic curls and squeaky voice, is getting the Broadway treatment with a world premiere in Chicago at the CIBC Theatre.

Directed by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots), BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical will feature an original storyline with all-new songs by David Foster and Susan Birkenhead.

While much of the plot is still under wraps before BOOP! raises the curtain for the first time on November 19, three Michiganders, including Mitchell, are bringing the colorful world of Betty Boop to life.

Brooke Taylor, from West Bloomfield, just graduated from the University of Michigan’s Department of Dance in April. She started dancing at the age of three and will be making her career debut in BOOP! as part of the ensemble. Taylor moved to New York after school to chase her dreams, not knowing that she would book her first musical in just weeks.

“Whether it happens tomorrow or the next five years, I’m just going to go to New York,” Taylor recalled. “I know New York is where I’m supposed to be.”

It’s a full circle moment for Taylor whose first introduction to musical theatre was Legally Blonde, another show directed and choreographed by Mitchell.

“I feel so much gratitude and humility to be in the room and be able to watch Jerry Mitchell’s process and see the choreography born in front of my eyes,” Taylor said. “It’s amazing to be part of something so exciting.”

Rebecca Corrigan, from Rochester, will also be joining the ensemble of BOOP! After appearing as a dancer in the 2021 film adaptation of Lin Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights, Corrigan worked in New York performing in contemporary and commercial pieces. She shared her excitement on getting to work on a show no one has seen before.

“It feels very special to be part of,” Corrigan said. “It’s been really interesting to see all the pieces fall into place and how certain departments work with one another. Part of the reason I love performing is the process and it’s nice to be in the room while it’s happening.”

Corrigan’s mother already plans on watching the show every weekend in Chicago.

Mitchell, who was born in Lincoln Park and raised in Paw Paw, is eager for audiences to see this show.

“I didn’t go searching for Betty Boop, Betty Boop came searching for me,” Mitchell said. “It’s a brand-new musical, brand-new score, brand-new story, brand-new everything. It’s not based on a book or a movie, it’s not based on anything other than a cartoon drawing. This is a fully original story.”

Director Jerry Mitchell, from Paw Paw, MI, is directing BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical. (2023)

Mitchell recalls watching shows in Chicago and in Detroit’s Fisher Theatre to watch touring productions of Broadway shows. Now, he’s testing his latest show with audiences in Chicago to see what will work best for this new musical.

“The audiences are very similar to New York audiences and I can really hone in stories by how audiences respond to the script and songs,” Mitchell said. “I always call the audience your final scene partner.”

Mitchell, who has 17 nieces and nephews, wanted to create a show that reflected what he wanted to put in the world right now for his family and friends.

“Cynicism is an easy thing to absorb with what’s going on in the world,” Mitchell said. “This is a chance to put love into the world and remind everybody that without that you don’t have much. Your life is never fully colored until your life is full of love.”

The director hinted that audiences should expect surprises in the show, including familiar characters, as well as incredible music and a lot of fun.

Taylor has advice for any Wolverine who wants to get into the business.

“Never let anyone or any rejection deter you from where you want to go,” Taylor advises. “Always say please and thank you, and lead with your manners. That’s something my mom really drilled in me.”

Similarly, Corrigan hopes that people who find their passion early to keep fighting for their dreams.

“Remind yourself of what dance can give to you personally, that will keep you motivated as to why you do this,” Corrigan said. “Once you’re able to understand that is when you are unstoppable because you’re doing it for yourself.”

BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical will run a limited engagement at CIBC Theatre in Chicago from November 19 to December 24, 2023. For showtimes and tickets, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.