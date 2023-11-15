59º
Photos: Royal & the Serpent brings headline tour to El Club in Detroit

Royal & the Serpent wraps up tour on Nov. 18

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Michigan Music
Royal & the Serpent performs at El Club in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 2, 2023. (Kayla Clarke, WDIV)

DETROIT – Royal & the Serpent stopped in Detroit on her first-ever North American headline tour.

Royal brought Heaven and Hell to fans at El Club in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Royal is no stranger to vulnerability in her music and that has created a close-knit community of fans that crowded the stage Thursday night.

El Club offers a more intimate feel than larger venues, and Royal managed to take advantage of that in a way that made her show feel larger than life. Her energy captivated the audience.

Baby Fisher (Sam Fisher) and Carlie Hanson opened the show with rousing performances of their own.

Royal wraps up her tour at The Roxy in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Follow Royal & the Serpent on her website, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), or YouTube for the latest updates.

Photos: Royal & the Serpent at El Club in Detroit on Nov. 2, 2023

Royal & the Serpent performs at El Club in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 2, 2023. (WDIV)
Royal & the Serpent performs at El Club in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 2, 2023. (WDIV)
Royal & the Serpent performs at El Club in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 2, 2023. (WDIV)
Royal & the Serpent performs at El Club in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 2, 2023. (WDIV)
Royal & the Serpent performs at El Club in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 2, 2023. (WDIV)
Royal & the Serpent performs at El Club in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 2, 2023. (WDIV)
Royal & the Serpent performs at El Club in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 2, 2023. (WDIV)
Royal & the Serpent performs at El Club in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 2, 2023. (WDIV)
Royal & the Serpent performs at El Club in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 2, 2023. (WDIV)
Royal & the Serpent performs at El Club in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 2, 2023. (WDIV)
Royal & the Serpent performs at El Club in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 2, 2023. (WDIV)
Royal & the Serpent performs at El Club in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 2, 2023. (WDIV)
Royal & the Serpent performs at El Club in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 2, 2023. (WDIV)
Royal & the Serpent performs at El Club in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 2, 2023. (WDIV)

