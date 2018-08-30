Aretha Franklin funeral service in Detroit on Aug. 31: Here's the list of speakers

DETROIT - Several notable people are set to speak at Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 31.

Here's a look at the full list of speakers (in order of appearance)

Brenda Jones, City Council Presiden

JoAnn Watson, Detroit City Council

Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit

Governor Rick Snyder, State of Michigan

Eric Holder, Former U.S. Attorney General

Former President, William (Bill) Jefferson Clinton

Greg Mathis, Retired Judge, 36th District Court, Detroit, MI

Brenda Lawrence, State Representative, 14th Congressional District

Rev. Donald L. Parsons, Logos Assembly Church, Chicago, IL

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder, National Action Network

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Founder/President Rainbow P.U.S.H. Coalition

Dr. William J. Barber, II, Pastor, Greenleaf Christian Church, Goldsborough N.C

Rev. James Holley, Retired Pastor, New Light Missionary Baptist Church

Tyler Perry

Cicely Tyson, Actress

Clive Davis, Chief Creative Officer, Sony Music

Smokey Robinson, Recording Artist

Mildred Gaddis, Radio Personality

Isaiah Thomas, Former NBA Player, Detroit Pistons

Ron Moten, Personal Friend, Franchise Owner, McDonald’s Restaurants

Michael Eric Dyson, Professor of Sociology, Georgetown University

Eulogy: Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., Pastor, Salem Baptist Church, Atlanta GA

