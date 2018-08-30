Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin funeral service in Detroit on Aug. 31: Here's the list of speakers

Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson among speakers for funeral

By Ken Haddad
DETROIT - Several notable people are set to speak at Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 31.

Here's a look at the full list of speakers (in order of appearance)

  • Brenda Jones, City Council Presiden
  • JoAnn Watson, Detroit City Council
  • Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit
  • Governor Rick Snyder, State of Michigan
  • Eric Holder, Former U.S. Attorney General
  • Former President, William (Bill) Jefferson Clinton
  • Greg Mathis, Retired Judge, 36th District Court, Detroit, MI
  • Brenda Lawrence, State Representative, 14th Congressional District
  • Rev. Donald L. Parsons, Logos Assembly Church, Chicago, IL
  • Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder, National Action Network
  • Rev. Jesse Jackson, Founder/President Rainbow P.U.S.H. Coalition
  • Dr. William J. Barber, II, Pastor, Greenleaf Christian Church, Goldsborough N.C
  • Rev. James Holley, Retired Pastor, New Light Missionary Baptist Church
  • Tyler Perry
  • Cicely Tyson, Actress
  • Clive Davis, Chief Creative Officer, Sony Music
  • Smokey Robinson, Recording Artist
  • Mildred Gaddis, Radio Personality
  • Isaiah Thomas, Former NBA Player, Detroit Pistons
  • Ron Moten, Personal Friend, Franchise Owner, McDonald’s Restaurants
  • Michael Eric Dyson, Professor of Sociology, Georgetown University
  • Eulogy: Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., Pastor, Salem Baptist Church, Atlanta GA

