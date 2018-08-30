Aretha Franklin funeral service in Detroit on Aug. 31: Here's the list of speakers

DETROIT - Several notable people are set to speak at Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 31.
Here's a look at the full list of speakers (in order of appearance)
- Brenda Jones, City Council Presiden
- JoAnn Watson, Detroit City Council
- Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit
- Governor Rick Snyder, State of Michigan
- Eric Holder, Former U.S. Attorney General
- Former President, William (Bill) Jefferson Clinton
- Greg Mathis, Retired Judge, 36th District Court, Detroit, MI
- Brenda Lawrence, State Representative, 14th Congressional District
- Rev. Donald L. Parsons, Logos Assembly Church, Chicago, IL
- Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder, National Action Network
- Rev. Jesse Jackson, Founder/President Rainbow P.U.S.H. Coalition
- Dr. William J. Barber, II, Pastor, Greenleaf Christian Church, Goldsborough N.C
- Rev. James Holley, Retired Pastor, New Light Missionary Baptist Church
- Tyler Perry
- Cicely Tyson, Actress
- Clive Davis, Chief Creative Officer, Sony Music
- Smokey Robinson, Recording Artist
- Mildred Gaddis, Radio Personality
- Isaiah Thomas, Former NBA Player, Detroit Pistons
- Ron Moten, Personal Friend, Franchise Owner, McDonald’s Restaurants
- Michael Eric Dyson, Professor of Sociology, Georgetown University
- Eulogy: Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., Pastor, Salem Baptist Church, Atlanta GA
