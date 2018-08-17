Aretha Franklin's longtime hairstylist reveals special bond they shared

DETROIT - Over the last few days, people who worked or performed with Aretha Franklin have come forward to share their favorite stories.

Not many people can say they were by Franklin's side since the early 1980s, but her personal hairstylist said that's when their friendship began.

The relationship between hairstylists and clients is a close one, and it was no different for Franklin and Carlton Nothern.

For more than three decades, the two were almost inseparable, and Nothern spoke with Local 4 the day he learned he had lost one of his closest friends.

"I just want people to know how much I loved her as her hairdresser and how much she meant to me," Nothern said.

For 35 years, Nothern worked as Franklin's hairstylist, and he said they had a special bond.

"What does Aretha mean to you?" Local 4's Evrod Cassimy asked.

"Oh, she means the world," Nothern said. "Let me tell you, Aretha did so much, not only for me, but for my family. The parties and things like that. She invited all my family."

Nothern started working for Franklin in 1983. His first assignment was to color her hair blond for the cover of her "Get It Right" album. He's even listed in the album credits. Nothern's work is captured on Franklin's final album cover.

He said the fact that his longtime friend is gone has hit him especially hard.

"One of her security -- I was at school teaching -- and one of her security called me and said that he wanted to share this information with me before it hit the news," Nothern said. "It felt like all the oxygen had been sucked out of me. I knew she wasn't feeling well. She was ill, but you never can prepare for these types of situations."

Nothern said is work isn't done yet. He's preparing for his final job working for the Queen of Soul: preparing her hair for the funeral.

"I told her that I was going to be there for her and I'm going to be there for her," Nothern said. "I'm going to make sure that she's properly presented. It makes me feel honored. It makes me feel like I counted."

Nothern had some final words for Franklin.

"Thank you for all the laughs, all the joy," Nothern said. "Thank you for your music, and I'll be forever indebted to you, and I love you, now and always."

