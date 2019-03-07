Luke Perry's son posts heartbreaking tribute after father's tragic death

Luke Perry's son posted a heartbreaking tribute to his late father on Wednesday.

Luke Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52.

On Wednesday, Jack Perry, a pro wrestler who competes under the name "Jungle Boy," vowed to make his dad "proud" in a heartbreaking tribute he shared to Instagram.

"He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad.

He loved and supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be.

I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for.

I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth.

I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud.

I love you Dad."

Earlier this week, Luke Perry's daughter, Sophie, has broken her silence since the death of her father.

"A lot has happened in this past week for me," the younger Perry posted on Instagram Tuesday. "Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support."

Sophie Perry, 18, wrote in her Instagram posting that she "cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I."

"I'm not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it's something you aren't ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it's all happening in the public eye," she wrote. "So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly."

