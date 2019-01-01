Friday Finds: New music to check out – April 12, 2019

DETROIT - Happy Friday!

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

Catch a Cold One -- Jake Owen

Jake Owen dropped an album full of sun-soaked beachy vibes just in time for warm weather.

“Greetings From...Jake” is a fun, good time record that features its fair share of lines about booze and the water — example: “Catch a Cold One.”

The song, which was actually released as a single last fall, gives a nod to the Motor City in its chorus.

“If it don’t crank, it ain’t from Detroit,” Owens sings.

The track puts a lighthearted, positive spin on life when things don’t go right. Things aren’t great? Drink a beer.

“Work ain’t always done with the day’s done/You can’t always catch a break or a big one/But you can always catch a cold one.”

Along with the Detroit shoutout, the album also includes a song featuring Michigander Kid Rock.

If you like "Catch a Cold One" here are some other songs by Jake Owen worth checking out:

I Was Jack (You Were Diane) | Barefoot Blue Jean Night | Drink All Day | Anywhere With You |

Dancing After Death -- Matt Maeson

"Dancing After Death" is the third-to-last song on Matt Maeson's debut album "Bank On The Funeral."

The song takes a dive into life, love and the struggles that come with a relationship riddled with self-contempt. It moves slowly, but holds a chorus that is just as uplifting as it is heartbreaking.

"If I don't get better than this man in my skin / If I let go, would you hold on? Would we fly? / Is it safer if we just say that we tried? / Are we laughing at the danger? / Are we dancing after death, you and I?"

Maeson is incredibly skilled when it comes to producing songs that feel honest and emotionally vulnerable.

Read a review of Matt Maeson's debut album "Bank On The Funeral" here.

If you like "Dancing After Death" here are some other songs by Matt Maeson worth checking out:

Legacy | I Just Don't Care That Much | Feel Good | The Mask | Beggar's Song |

Play -- Bmoorer

Detroit rapper Bmoorer dropped his latest single, “Play,” as well as a video for the track last week.

Bmoorer leads the song with the opening line from Tupac’s “Ambitionz Az a Ridah.”

The rapper describes his tones and beats as a “mix between dark and light elements,” a style that can be heard in “Play.”

And Bmoorer is in good company while creating his sound. The song was produced by Brian Jones, a Detroit-based producer who has worked notable Michigan artists, including Royce Da 5’9” and Eminem.

If you like "Play" here are some other songs by Bmoorer worth checking out:

It Don't Stop | Legend | For Me | Busy | Space |

bad guy -- Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish’s debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” skyrocketed to popularity almost immediately following its March 29 release.

The 17-year-old’s record hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and also topped numerous charts worldwide.

The single “bad guy” was dropped shortly after the record.

Eilish packs a unique blend of pop and electronic vibes into her songs, creating something that’s catchy and different than what’s currently mainstream. And her style works. Really well.

She’s the first artist born in the 2000s to reach No. 1 on Billboard and the youngest female to claim the No. 1 spot since Demi Lovato did it in 2009, at 16.

If you like "Bad Guy" here are some other songs by Billie Eilish worth checking out:

COPYCAT | lovely (with Khalid) | hostage | bury a friend | when the party's over |

Chasing -- Jamie Lawson

“Chasing,” off Jamie Lawson’s “The Years In Between,” is a relatable track that questions passions, goals and motives.

It’s not a negative song, not a positive one, but rather a realistic look at life when what you thought you once wanted night not be that anymore. It’s a song that, as a creative, I immediately latched onto because I’ve been in the same place.

“This used to feel amazing,” Lawson sings. “Am I erasing all the reasons I got into this for? I don’t know what I’m chasing anymore.”

It’s a song that can resonate with a lot of people and addresses thoughts that many people will grapple with at one point or another, something that makes it a must-listen track on my list.

If you like "Chasing" here are some other songs by Jamie Lawson worth checking out:

Wasn't Expecting That | ...But Love Me | Sing to the River | The Answer | Love Finds a Way |

Other songs to check out:

Upcoming shows:

Blackbear at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Rochester Hills on April 12 (Friday)

We Came as Romans at Saint Andrews Hall in Detroit on April 14 (Sunday)

Crown The Empire at Saint Andrews Hall in Detroit on April 14 (Sunday)

Bad Suns at the Majestic Theatre in Detroit on April 25 (Thursday)

P!nk at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on April 26 (Friday)

