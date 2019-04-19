Friday Finds: New music to check out – April 19, 2019

DETROIT - Happy Friday!

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

Beers to Catch Up On -- LOCASH

Country duo LOCASH’s “Beers to Catch Up On” throws it back to simpler times with an old friend.

The happy track about catching up with some beers on back roads in a small town paints a picture of the exact moments described. Fun, lighthearted and simple, the song is perfect for blasting with the windows down on a warm evening.

That feel-good emotion is something the band said it was intending to evoke with its newest album, “BROTHERS.”

“We wanted Brothers to almost be a soundtrack to those standout moments in life where everybody is enjoying life to the fullest,” the group posted while promoting the album.

BROTHERS was released March 29.

If you like "Beers to Catch Up On" here are some other songs by LOCASH worth checking out:

I Love This Life | Ring on Every Finger | All Day | Don't Get Better Than That | I Know Somebody |

Goodbye -- Cage The Elephant

"Goodbye" is a ballad dictating a story of heartbreak when a love you once shared has died.

Lead singer of Cage The Elephant, Matt Shultz, could only make it through one take of the song, according to Rolling Stone.

The song was written for his wife as their seven-year relationship was coming to an end. The song was recorded as Shultz lay on the studio floor.

The emotion in his voice permeates the music, and has the ability to shake the listener to their core. If the personal nature and depth to "Goodbye" is any indication, the new album should be incredible.

"So many things I want to say to you / So many sleepless nights I prayed for you / My heart's an ashtray and I lost my mind / You bring the smokes, I've got the time / I want to scream, I want to laugh, I want to close my eyes / I want to hide somewhere that's hard to find"

The group's album, "Social Cues" was released Friday.

Cage The Elephant will make a stop in Clarkston on Aug. 3. Ticket information here.

If you like "Goodbye" here are some other songs by Cage The Elephant worth checking out:

Cold Cold Cold | Come A Little Closer | Ain't No Rest For The Wicked | Cigarette Daydreams | Aberdeen |

Rise Above It -- I Prevail

I Prevail’s second album "Trauma” blends hip-hop vibes into many of the band’s heavier rock tracks.

“Rise Above It” features rapper Justin Stone while also incorporating an EDM sound.

The song is an anthem about what it takes to succeed and the sacrifices needed to get there. It’s upbeat and energetic, while not straying far from a heavier sound. The track has become one of my favorite songs to blast while working out.

“I'm not afraid to put it all on the line like it runs in my veins / I will stop at nothin’, ‘cause I was made to rise above it.”

I Prevail will perform May 24 at The Fillmore in Detroit.

If you like "Rise Above It" here are some other songs by I Prevail worth checking out:

The Enemy | Crossroads | Scars | Paranoid | Breaking Down |

SOS -- Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, died April 20, 2018. The late producer's posthumous album, "Tim" is expected to be released June 6.

Ahead of the album, "SOS" and a tribute video featuring messages and personal stories from fans. The track features the voice of Aloe Blacc and encapsulates an intensely emotional sentiment.

"Thank you, Tim. Today we share your creativity with the world once again. I'm honored to have worked with you and I promise to carry on your legacy through our songs," Aloe Blacc shared on Facebook.

If you like "SOS" here are some other songs by Avicii worth checking out:

Wake Me Up | Waiting For Love | Hey Brother | Levels | The Days |

Drugs -- Falling In Reverse

The video for "Drugs" by Falling In Reverse opens with a warning: "The following contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised."

The warning is not to be taken lightly as the video features disturbing visuals and touches on sensitive topics such as addiction, suicide and murder. Due to the nature of the video it is not embedded below, but we have included links for those still interested in watching it.

"Drugs" is Falling In Reverse's latest single and is the third in a trilogy of singles released from the band. The other singles are "Losing My Life" and "Losing My Mind."

"It's hard to believe, the American dream is a killing machine / We're all falling in love with a new disease / If it's killing you, then it's murdering me / It's all getting so unbelievable / We're having so much fun, staring down a loaded gun / And you don't see that it's killing you / 'Cause everybody's on drugs"

Corey Taylor, of Slipknot and Stone Sour, is featured in the song and the music video.

Falling In Reverse includes Detroit in its tour with a stop in Detroit on May 10 at Saint Andrews Hall. Click here for information.

Suicide prevention support and mental health resources.

If you like "Drugs" here are some other songs by Falling In Reverse worth checking out:

Fashionably Late | Good Girls Bad Guys | The Drug In Me Is You | Losing My Life | Losing My Mind |

LINKS: Listen to "Drugs" on Spotify | Watch the music video for "Drugs" on YouTube

