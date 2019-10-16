Here's who is nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland (Photo: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

CLEVELAND - The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 nominations include nine first-timers.

Five of the 16 nominees will be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year.

Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Motörhead, The Notorious B.I.G., Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, T. Rex, Thin Lizzy and Whitney Houston are all nominated for the first time, while other artists, such as MC5, have been nominated multiple times throughout the years.

The inductees are chosen by historians, music industry members, artists and the public.

Votes can be cast once per day through Jan. 10, 2020. Five artists can be chosen each time.

Check out the nominees below.

Dave Matthews Band

This year is Dave Matthews Band's first time being nominated. The band has been eligible since 2018.

Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode has been nominated for induction into the Hall of Fame in 2017 and 2018. The band has been eligible since 2006.

The Doobie Brothers

The Doobie Brothers have been nominated for the first time. The band has been eligible since 1996.

Judas Priest

Judas Priest has been nominated for a second time; it was also nominated for the 2018 class. The band has been eligible since 1999.

Kraftwerk

This year is the sixth time Kraftwerk has been nominated since becoming eligible in 1995. The band was nominated for the Class of 2003, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

MC5

MC5 was nominated for induction four other times -- 2003, 2017, 2018 and 2019. The group was first eligible in 1991.

Motorhead

This year is Motorhead's first time being nominated since becoming eligible in 2002.

Nine Inch Nails

Nine Inch Nails was nominated for induction in 2015 and 2016. The band has been eligible since 2014.

Pat Benatar

This is Pat Benatar's first time being nominated since becoming eligible in 2004.

The Notorious B.I.G.

Biggie is nominated for the first time. He became eligible in 2019.

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan was nominated for induction three other times -- in 2012, 2018 and 2019 -- since becoming eligible in 1999.

Todd Rundgren

Todd Rundgren was previously nominated for induction into the Class of 2019. He has been eligible since 1995.

Soundgarden

This is Soundgarden's first time being nominated. The band has been eligible since 2011.

T. Rex

This is the first time T. Rex has been nominated since becoming eligible in 1993.

Thin Lizzy

This is Thin Lizzy's first time being nominated. The group has been eligible since 1996.

Whitney Houston

This is the first year Whitney Houston has been nominated. She became eligible in 2009.

