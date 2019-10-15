Some facts about Pearl Jam's 'Vitalogy' as album turns 25

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs at the 2008 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 14, 2008 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Pearl Jam's "Vitalogy" proved vinyl still had a strong appeal when the album dropped in 1994.

The album was available only on vinyl when it was released Nov. 22, 1994. CD and cassette versions of the record were released two weeks later.

Here are some facts about the band's third studio album:

1) "Vitalogy" landed on the Billboard Pop chart through vinyl sales.

"Vitalogy" claimed a spot on the Billboard Pop chart through vinyl sales alone. Billboard said the record was the first to land on the chart from only record sales since CDs were released.

2) The album claimed the Nielson Soundscan record for vinyl sales.

The album sold 34,000 vinyl copies in a week, setting a Nielson Soundscan record that would stand for 20 years. Nielson started monitoring record sales in 1991.

Jack White's 2014 "Lazaretto" dethroned "Vitalogy" with more than 40,000 copies sold in a week.

3) "Vitalogy" topped the Billboard 200 chart.

The album took the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, and the track "Better Man" topped the Mainstream Rock chart.

4) It is certified 5x Platinum.

The Recording Industry Association of America has certified "Vitalogy" 5x Platinum.

5) The record was mainly made while on the Vs. Tour.

Pearl Jam did most of the writing and recording for "Vitalogy" while on tour in support of the album "Vs."

The band toured from fall 1993 to spring 1994.

6) One track from the album won the band a Grammy.

The song "Spin the Black Circle" won the Best Hard Rock Performance Grammy in 1995.

"Vitalogy" was nominated for Best Rock Album and Album of the Year in 1995, but didn't win in either category.

