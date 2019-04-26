World-class traditional music instruction returns to mid-Michigan

REMUS, Mich. - Registration is open for the fifth annual Wheatland Music Camp held June 13-19, presented by the Wheatland Music Organization.

Located in Remus, 30 minutes west of Mt. Pleasant, this music camp provides attendees with daily traditional music and dance lessons from internationally and nationally renowned award-winning instructors.

Dedicated to providing an immersive musical and educational experience, this event is for those wanting to enhance their current skills or build a solid foundation in a new area.

Participants camp at the Wheatland Festival site and all skill levels are welcome. Tuition includes all meals and snacks, on-site camping, hot shower facilities, evening dances and performances, and of course, instruction.

Musical styles include Irish, Old Time, Blues, and Cajun. Classes include instrumental, songwriting, singing, and dancing lessons, along with one-on-one time with the instructors.

Traditional arts are considered those learned person to person, passed from one generation to the next, and influenced by culture, family, ethnicity, and era. Music classes include fiddle, guitar, percussion, singing, songwriting, mandolin, harmonica, accordion, lap dulcimer, and ukulele.

Traditional dance instruction includes Cajun and couples dancing. Morning yoga, storytelling, instrument care, and music theory are also offered.

There’s a jam or two every night. Some are slow, some fast, and some around the campfire. On Honky Tonk Night, students sing their favorite traditional songs on stage with the instructors as the backup band. Fun Night allows students to step on to the stage to share jokes, skits, poems, comedy, and entertainment.

On the last evening of music camp, the Student Open Mic Showcase highlights the talents and skills of the students from the week of learning.



Evening activities – jam sessions, dances, and performances – are available to the public for $10 per person per night; or $50 for all six nights. Dinner is also available for an additional $10. Evening passes are available at the Information Building beginning at 5 p.m.



New this year is the option to join music camp for half of the week – either June 13-16 or June 16-19 – as well as a daily option.



Regular registration is open until June 3 ($50 additional after June 3). WMO members save 10% of tuition registration.

In addition, camp scholarships may be available from the Elyce Fishman Scholarship to help defray the expenses. All the details, schedule, registration, and scholarship information is available online at wheatlandmusic.org or by calling 989-967-8879. On site, walk-in registration will be accepted at the Information Building.



Music Camp Registration



• Full Week-long Camp, June 13-19, $550

• Half-week Camp, June 13-16 or June 16-19, $350

• Daily Option, one full day of camp, $125

• Partner/Guardian, includes everything EXCEPT daytime classes, $250

• Electrical Service, limited availability, $65-100



2019 Wheatland Music Camp Instructors



• Annette Barton – East Lansing, MI - Lap Dulcimer, Wellness Classes

• David Bowen - Ann Arbor, MI – Irish Guitar

• Carlin Caszatt – Mt. Pleasant - Yoga

• Lee Chase – Belmont, MI – Percussion

• Bruce Gartner - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Mandolin, Fiddle, Jam Leader

• David Greely - Breaux Bridge, LA – Cajun & Creole Fiddle, Singing

• Drew Howard - Mason, MI - Dobro, Blues Guitar, Bottleneck Slide Guitar, Jam Leader

• Carl Jones - Galax, VA - Guitar, Banjo, String Band

• Don Julin - Traverse City, MI – Mandolin

• Billy King – Brooklyn, MI - Cajun Guitar, Blues Keyboard

• Roger Little - Lansing, MI - Accordion

• Erynn Marshall - Galax, VA – Old Time Fiddle, String Band

• Carol Palms - Manchester, MI – Standup Bass, Cajun Bass, Singing

• Mark Palms - Manchester, MI - Guitar, Old Time Guitar, Banjo

• Josh Rose - Grand Rapids, MI - Songwriting

• Peter Madcat Ruth - Ann Arbor, MI - Harmonica, Ukulele, Jam Leader

• Dan Seabolt - Muskegon, MI – Fiddle, Jam Leader

• Rodney Sutton – Marshall, NC - Dance, Storytelling

• Rick Willey - St. Joseph, MI – Irish Fiddle

• Matt Watroba - Plymouth, MI - Singing

• Frank Youngman - Cadillac, MI - Music Theory, Standup Bass, Ukulele

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.