VIDEO: Watch Detroit's Big Sean, Keegan-Michael Key in Quicken Loans Super Bowl 52 spot

By Ken Haddad
Watch Quicken Loans' Super Bowl 52 commercial featuring two Detroit celebrities.

Comedian Keegan-Michael Key and rapper Big Sean, both Detroit natives, appeared in the Super Bowl commercial for Quicken Loans.

The commercial, of course, is about mortgages. Watch it below:

