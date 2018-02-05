VIDEO: Watch Detroit's Big Sean, Keegan-Michael Key in Quicken Loans Super Bowl 52 spot

Watch Quicken Loans' Super Bowl 52 commercial featuring two Detroit celebrities.
Comedian Keegan-Michael Key and rapper Big Sean, both Detroit natives, appeared in the Super Bowl commercial for Quicken Loans.
The commercial, of course, is about mortgages. Watch it below:
Confused? Confounded? Lacking mortgage clarity? Then we'll keep it simple: Watch our Big Game commercial starring @Keeganmkey ft. @BigSean. #UnderstandFully | #Translation | #SB52 pic.twitter.com/dbTofjnYQC — Quicken Loans (@QuickenLoans) February 5, 2018
