40º

LIVE

Features

How Michael Jackson almost built a giant theme park on the Detroit Riverfront

It could have happened

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Detroit, Features

DETROIT – Imagine this: You walk down to the Detroit Riverfront, and see a Michael Jackson themed casino, hotel and amusement park inside of a giant dome.

It could have happened.

In 1998, Don Barden, Detroit multimillionaire and the first African American casino owner, submitted a proposal for one of the three casino licenses in Detroit.

Barden's business partner in the project was Michael Jackson. Yes, that Michael Jackson.

The billion dollar project was named the "Majestic Kingdom" -- an amusement park along the Detroit Riverfront, including an aquarium, a casino and a hotel.

The amusement park would be called "The Thriller Theme Park," and the hotel would be called "The Mansion in the Sky."

The plan also included restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Michael Jackson himself made several visits to the Detroit area trying to drum up support for the project.

Barden and Jackson were denied a casino license by Detroit City Council and Detroit mayor Dennis Archer. Barden tried to get the decision overturned, but Detroiters voted down the proposal in August of 1998.

Eventually, the three licensees were approved for MotorCity Casino, MGM Grand Detroit and Greektown Casino.

Michael Jackson died in 2009, and Don Barden died in 2011.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram