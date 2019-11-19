DETROIT – Here’s the list of marching bands that will perform in “America’s Thanksgiving Parade Presented by Art Van.” You can vote right here starting at 6 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. You can also vote for Best Choreography Around A Float during the same time (scroll to bottom of page for that list). Watch all the parade excitement starting at 6 a.m. on Local 4.

Allen Park:

Allen Park High School is ready to perform yet again at the Thanksgiving Parade as they will perform “I Feel Good” in the TV zone. Their marching band and color guard strive to serve their school and community with high energy, musical talent, and pure JAG SPIRIT. Allen Park’s marching band is no stranger to high intensity and big crowds since they have performed at the Thanksgiving Parade over a dozen times!

Allen Park High School Band Thanksgiving Parade

Chippewa Valley:

The Big Reds of Chippewa Valley High School are eager to take back the title of Best Marching Band in the parade, as they have in previous years. The 135-member band consistently earns first division ratings at MSBOA Marching Band Festivals and has even performed recently at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World and in New York City. Under the direction of Tim Hoey, the band has had a 19 year streak, which is the longest stretch of consecutive performances in the parade. This year, the Big Reds will be performing the Christmas classic, “Do You Hear What I Hear” in the TV Zone.

Chippewa Valley High School Band Thanksgiving Parade

Woodhaven:

Woodhaven Warrior Marching Band is accustomed is preforming in local, regional, and national settings. Past venues have included Comerica Park, Joe Louis Arena, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, Toronto, New York City, Chicago, Washington DC, just to name a few. The Warrior Marching Band will be performing the 1965 pop hit, “My Girl” by the Temptations in the TV zone.

Woodhaven High School Band Thanksgiving Parade

Monroe:

For the parade, Monroe High School’s Trojan Marching Band will perform “Christmas Spectacular” in the TV zone. They decided that a joyous medley of nostalgic holiday favorites would surely put everyone in the holiday spirit. The Trojan’s are composed of 100 members that regularly perform at school, local, and regional events, including festivals, parades, athletic events, and school functions. They have a history of national performances, including Walt Disney World, New York City, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Monroe High School Band Thanksgiving Parade

Lorain:

The Lorain High School Titans Marching Band hails from Lorain, Ohio, on the shores of Lake Erie. The Titans Marching Band performs at various parades, numerous community events, football games and festivals. The band has performed in Washington DC for the National Cherry Blossom Parade, New York City for the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, in Chicago for the Magnificent Mile Parade as well as numerous times at Walt Disney World. The Titans are looking forward to performing in the Thanksgiving Parade again and are excited to perform in Detroit with the song, “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson.

Lorain High School Band Thanksgiving Parade

Cadillac:

Founded in 1927, the Cadillac Marching Vikings have a long history of community involvement and are a source of great pride to the city. The band has been in America’s Thanksgiving Parade several times, including winning the Battle of the Bands in 2015. This year, the band will be performing “HandClap” by Fitz and the Tantrums in the TV zone.

Cadillac High School Band Thanksgiving Parade

Sterling Heights:

The Sterling Heights High School Band is comprised of dedicated, hard- working, and selfless individuals from the student body. They strive to cultivate life skills, such as teamwork, goal setting, responsibility, and communication through music education. The “Marching Stallions” were the winner of the Battle of the Bands in 2016. This is not surprising since they performed at the Statue of Liberty in 2012, marched at Walt Disney World in 2014 and 2018, performed at Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, MA in 2016, and the Jazz Band even performed at the 2019 Detroit Jazz Festival. “The Marching Stallions”will also have am upcoming performance in New Orleans in April, 2020. They have decided to perform “Get Ready” for the TV zone in the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Sterling Heights High School Band Thanksgiving Parade

Dakota:

The Dakota Marching Band is a proud participant of the Detroit Thanksgiving Parade. This will be their seventh year participating. Dakota also participates in MSBOA, MCBA, and Scholastic competitions throughout the year. They have been awarded tenth place at State Finals this year, (their first year ever being accepted to State Finals). The Dakota High School Band program holds itself to a high standard of Music Education and continuously proves to be one of the best programs in the state. The Dakota Marching Band will be playing “I Love Rock 'N Roll” for the TV zone at the Thanksgiving Parade.

Detroit Public Schools:

The Detroit Public Schools All City High School Marching Band will be playing a Motown Medley in the TV zone.

Detroit Public Schools Band Thanksgiving Parade

ALSO - VOTE FOR YOUR “FAVORITE CHOREOGRAPHY AROUND A FLOAT” THANKSGIVING MORNING!

Art Van – Christmas Under the Sea

DTE Foundation – Serving With Energy

Strategic Staffing Solutions – Disco Dogs & Cool Cats

Huntington Bank -- Looking Out For You

Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans -- Home of Your Dreams

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Lear Corporation -- Focus on the Drive

Ford Motor Company -- Creating Tomorrow Together

Henry Ford Health Systems -- Path to Wellness

Children’s Hospital of Michigan -- All Kids Deserve the Best

Delta Dental of Michigan -- Smile Safari

Wayne State University -- Warrior Strong

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan -- A Confident Life