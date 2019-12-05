Will the Cosmic Crisp apple revolutionize the fruit industry?

It’s being called “unprecedented” and “the largest launch of a single produce item in American history,” according to the website Morning Brew.

Should there really be this much fuss over an apple?

Apparently, yes.

Earlier this week, on Sunday, to be specific, an innovation in fruit that has been developed for more than 20 years hit stores in the United States.

It’s called the Cosmic Crisp, an apple that’s a crossbreed of Honeycrisp and Enterprise varieties that was created in Washington, the leading apple-growing state in the U.S.

It’s advertised to be a heavenly combination of flavor and texture, featuring a loud and delicious crunch.

It also supposedly can last in the a refrigerator for up to a year. Of course, a hyped concoction like this doesn’t come cheap.

The Cosmic Crisp is selling for $5 a pound, more than triple the cost of an average apple.

More than 467,000 boxes (40 pounds each) are expected to be shipped in 2019, with that figure increasing to 5.6 million by 2021.

Farmers in Washington have been given exclusive rights to grow the Cosmic Crisp apple until 2027.

So, apple lovers out there: Is this something you want to find, so you can give it a taste?

Let us know in the comments below.