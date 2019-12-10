From the Vault: 1998 Ford Motor Company stock footage

Here is 1998 stock footage of Ford Motor Company, including the automaker's North American products from that year.

You’re going to have to a be a real automotive nerd to appreciate this.

Or maybe you work for Ford Motor Company and helped engineer/design/build these vehicles back in the 1990s.

Either way, here it is:

Here’s what’s on the video:

Footage of Henry Ford II World Center in Dearborn

A look at the "New Ford Dealership" design in 1998 -- Kings Ford in Cincinnati, Ohio

1998 Fords

Escort ZX2

Escort

Contour

Mustang

Taurus

Crown Victoria

Explorer

Expedition

Ranger

F-150

Windstar

Econoline

1998 Lincolns

Navigator

Town Car

Continental

Mark VIII

1998 Mercurys

Tracer

Mercury Mystique

Sable

Grand Marquis

Mountaineer

Villager

Manufacturing

The video then gives us a look at an array of Ford's North American manufacturing operations including:

Expedition and Navigator manufacturing at Michigan Truck Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich.

Escort and Tracer manufacturing at Wayne Stamping and Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich.

Explorer manufacturing at St. Louis Assembly Plant in Hazelwood, Missouri

F-150 manufacturing at Norfolk Assembly Plant in Norfolk, Virginia

Taurus and Sable manufacturing in Hapeville, Georgia

4.6 liter and V-8 engines manufacturing at Romeo Engine Plant in Romeo, Mich.

Automotive safety segments

Ford and the Children's Television Workshop teamed up with "Sesame Street" to teach kids about auto safety. It's pretty interesting to watch what they were teaching kids back in 1997-98.

Second generation (depowered) air bags segment

SecuriLock anti-theft device segment

SecuriTire, which allows a driver to go an additional 50 miles if a tire goes flat, segment

Lincoln Rescu -- Remote Emergency Satellite Cellular Unit

Historical footage

The original Quadricycle with Henry Ford himself and his wife Clara. Wow, this is a nice little bonus piece thrown in here.

Then there is some vintage footage of a plant.

Virtual factory

Finally, there is a demonstration of Ford's "high tech" computer simulations and more.

Enjoy.

