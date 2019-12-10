From the Vault: 1998 Ford Motor Company stock footage

You’re going to have to a be a real automotive nerd to appreciate this.
Or maybe you work for Ford Motor Company and helped engineer/design/build these vehicles back in the 1990s.
Either way, here it is: 1998 stock footage of Ford Motor Company, including the automaker's North American products from that year.
Here’s what’s on the video:
- Footage of Henry Ford II World Center in Dearborn
- A look at the "New Ford Dealership" design in 1998 -- Kings Ford in Cincinnati, Ohio
1998 Fords
- Escort ZX2
- Escort
- Contour
- Mustang
- Taurus
- Crown Victoria
- Explorer
- Expedition
- Ranger
- F-150
- Windstar
- Econoline
1998 Lincolns
- Navigator
- Town Car
- Continental
- Mark VIII
1998 Mercurys
- Tracer
- Mercury Mystique
- Sable
- Grand Marquis
- Mountaineer
- Villager
Manufacturing
The video then gives us a look at an array of Ford's North American manufacturing operations including:
- Expedition and Navigator manufacturing at Michigan Truck Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich.
- Escort and Tracer manufacturing at Wayne Stamping and Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich.
- Explorer manufacturing at St. Louis Assembly Plant in Hazelwood, Missouri
- F-150 manufacturing at Norfolk Assembly Plant in Norfolk, Virginia
- Taurus and Sable manufacturing in Hapeville, Georgia
- 4.6 liter and V-8 engines manufacturing at Romeo Engine Plant in Romeo, Mich.
Automotive safety segments
- Ford and the Children's Television Workshop teamed up with "Sesame Street" to teach kids about auto safety. It's pretty interesting to watch what they were teaching kids back in 1997-98.
- Second generation (depowered) air bags segment
- SecuriLock anti-theft device segment
- SecuriTire, which allows a driver to go an additional 50 miles if a tire goes flat, segment
- Lincoln Rescu -- Remote Emergency Satellite Cellular Unit
Historical footage
- The original Quadricycle with Henry Ford himself and his wife Clara. Wow, this is a nice little bonus piece thrown in here.
- Then there is some vintage footage of a plant.
Virtual factory
- Finally, there is a demonstration of Ford's "high tech" computer simulations and more.
Enjoy.
