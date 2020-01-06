Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit if you've got up to $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1 Lafayette Plaisance St. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $1,118/month, this 705-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher and carpeted floors. The building offers a gym, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. The property is cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1533 Ash St. (Briggs)

Here's a 515-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 1533 Ash St. that's going for $1,200/month.

You can expect to find in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a renovated kitchen and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is great for biking and has some transit options.

3670 Chrysler Drive (Forest Park)

Last but not least, check out this 1,154-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's located at 3670 Chrysler Drive. It's also listed for $1,200/month.

Building amenities include on-site management and a resident lounge. In the apartment, expect to find a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

