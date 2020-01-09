Fitness Friday: Bollywood Dance Fitness at Life Time

NOVI, Mich. – It’s a famous film-style from India. It’s also a fun workout being offered in Metro Detroit.

Bollywood Dance Fitness classes can be found at several Life Time locations across the area.

The man behind the workout, Shyam Thakker, is very outgoing and pushes his patrons to get the best out of themselves.

The workout essentially blends the style of Bollywood with rhythm-based movements. The sessions last about an hour.

For those looking to give it or try, or want to try something else, Life Time is offering a free week of classes at it’s Novi, Canton and Commerce Township locations. No membership necessary, but guests must mention Fitness Friday to get the free week.