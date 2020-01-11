Detroit's 4 favorite diners (that won't break the bank)

Looking to try the best diners in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable diners in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Duly's Place

PHOTO: JUSTIN A./YELP

Topping the list is Duly's Place. Located at 5458 W. Vernor Highway in Southwest Detroit, the diner is the highest-rated budget-friendly diner in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 134 reviews on Yelp. Choose from plates like a ham and cheese omelet, hamburger steak and French toast with bacon.

Yelper Jennifer B., who reviewed Duly's Place on Oct. 17, wrote, “My happy place since my childhood. Best Coney Island in the world! I fly in from California just to eat my chili dogs.”

Albert P. noted, "This is the best Coney Island in Detroit hands down. I have been going here since 1965. They have the best chili, best chili cheeseburgers and best breakfast."

2. Ham Shop Cafe

PHOTO: JEFF M./YELP

Next up is downtown's Ham Shop Cafe, situated at 330 Monroe St. With four stars out of 103 reviews on Yelp, the diner and Mediterranean spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option. Look for sandwiches like a chicken gyro and BLT and other items like chili fries and the loose hamburger Coney.

Yelper Ashleigh J., who reviewed Ham Shop Cafe on Jan. 2, wrote, "This is your classic Detroit restaurant Coney Island feel…We all come here to get quality food at an affordable price. No frills."

Yelper Al P. wrote, " Located on Monroe, as you enter the Greek Town block, this very busy place really has great service and many super sandwiches, soups and salads to fill [the] belly."

3. Marcus Hamburgers

PHOTO: TONY R./YELP

Member of the national chain Marcus Hamburgers, located at 6349 E. McNichols Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap diner and breakfast/brunch spot, which offers burgers and more, 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews. Try the original Marcus hamburger with a side of onion rings, a Philly sandwich with beef or the dinner plate of pork chops.

If you're hungry for more, we found these details about Marcus Hamburgers on Yelp.

"The origin of Marcus dates all the way back to 1929 when Charles Marcus invented the original burger in Detroit," according to the history section of the business' Yelp profile. "In the city's spirit of innovation, he built an enormous grill In the center of his diner. He stamped the burgers into a rectangle, then sautéed the all-steak patty to fit inside a hot dog bun, thus forming the iconic Marcus burger."

4. Hamtramck Coney Island

Photo: JANE W./Yelp

Hamtramck Coney Island, a diner that offers hot dogs and more, is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 22 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9741 Joseph Campau St. to see for yourself. The menu consists of the gyros platter, a five-piece wing ding dinner, a chicken strip pita and more.

Yelper J S., who reviewed Hamtramck Coney Island on Sept. 7, wrote, "My favorite Coney! The prices are right, and the food is simple. Folks are friendly and consistent. Thank goodness this place exists."

Mei O. noted, "I love going to the Coney...I always go for the grilled cheese with fries. But I've sampled from my friend's plates as well, and everything I've ever tried has been fantastic."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.