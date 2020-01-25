The 4 best Mexican spots in Detroit

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Mexican fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

Detroit-area shoppers usually spend more in the winter at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customer reviews. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Detroit-area restaurants rose to $25 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Taqueria Mi Pueblo

PHOTO: SUZY P./YELP

First on the list is Taqueria Mi Pueblo. Located at 7271 Dix St., the Mexican spot is the highest-rated Mexican restaurant in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 496 reviews on Yelp.

2. Taqueria El Rey

Photo: RODRIGO T./Yelp

Next up is Southwest Detroit's Taqueria El Rey, situated at 4730 W. Vernor Highway. With 4.5 stars out of 376 reviews on Yelp, the beer bar and Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bakersfield

Midtown's Bakersfield, a location of the chain located at 3100 Woodward Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and taco spot four stars out of 495 reviews.

4. Peso

PHOTO: GIULIA I./YELP

Finally, Peso, a cocktail bar and Mexican spot in Hubbard-Richard, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 61 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2547 Bagley St. to see for yourself.

