WDIV and ClickOnDetroit Kick Off New Year With Big Wins

WDIV-Local 4 is the Detroit market leader across nearly all newscasts in the January TV sweeps period for Detroit (1/2-1/29/2020), with first place finishes in key newscasts, access, and late-night programming.

WDIV Local 4’s first place newscast finishes include:

· Local 4 News First at 4 is No. 1 in the 4 p.m. time period across all the key demographics. Delivering with a 5.2 household rating/14 household share, which equates to 91,000 households, beating both The Now (WXYZ 4 p.m.) (2.3 HH RTG/6 HH SHR/40,000 HH) and Judge Judy (WJBK 4 p.m.) (4.0 HH RTG/11 HH SHR/69,000 HH). Our 4 p.m. posted marked increases across the key demographics, specifically +29% in Adults 25-54 rating and 35% in Women 25-54 rating, over January 2019.

· Local 4 News at 5 p.m. continues its nine-year winning streak and is the leader in the time period across all key demographics. Local 4 News at 5 p.m. delivered a 7.1 household rating/16 household share, which equates to 123,000 households, beating both WXYZ (4.4 HH RTG/10 HH SHR/76,000 HH) and WJBK (4.1 HH RTG/10 HH SHR/71,000 HH). WDIV posted marked increases across the key demographics, specifically +24% in Adults 25-54 rating and +14% in Women 25-54 rating, over January 2019.

· Local 4 News at 6 p.m. continues its No. 1 position across all demographics, with an 8.6 rating/18 share/149,000 households as compared to WXYZ (6.5 HH RTG/14 HH SHR/113,000 HH) and WJBK (3.2 HH RTG/7 HH SHR/56,000). WDIV grew YTY, holding its position as Detroit’s No. 1 newscast: +13% in Adults 25-54 rating and +4% in Women 25-54 over last November.

· Local 4 News airing Monday through Sunday at 11 p.m. retains its title as Detroit’s No. 1 Late News delivering a 6.8 household rating/16 household share, which equates to 118,000 households. Local 4 News at 11p.m. beat WJBK’s 10 p.m. news with a 3.6 HH RTG/7 HH SHR /62,000 HH as compared to WXYZ (3.6 HH RTG/8 HH SHR/62 HH) and WJBK M-F 11 p.m. (2.6 HH RTG/6 HH SHR/44,000 HH). In addition, Local 4 News is the No. 1 Late News across all the key demographics, this includes beating WJBK’s 10 p.m. news.

· WDIV-Local 4 also continues to be the leader in late-night programming, claiming the No. 1 spot with first place finishes in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live.

· In the all-important access period at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! continue to dominate across all demographics with a 9.4 rating/18 share, which equates to 163,000 households compared to WXYZ’s 7 p.m. news and The List (3.9 HH RTG/8 HH SHR/69,000 HH) and WJBK’s TMZ/EXTRA (2.6 HH RTG/5 HH SHR /44,000 HH). Wheel of Fortune/Jeopardy! grew 63% in Adults 25-54 rating and 65% in Women 25-54 rating over January 2019.

At 6 a.m., Local 4 News Today, anchored by Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy, Jason Carr, Brandon Roux and Kim DeGiulio, delivered a 3.4 HH rating and a 16 HH share, which equates to 59,000 households, placing a close 2nd to WJBK (3.7 HH rating/17 HH share/65,000 HH) at 6 a.m.

In other dayparts, WDIV’s mid-morning talker - Live in the D – finished at a close 2nd in the time period and delivered a 2.5 household rating/9 household share, which equates to 44,000 households. This beat The Doctors on WXYZ (1.5 HH RTG/5 HH SHR/26,000 HH).

To cap off the January Sweeps wins, WDIV’s website, ClickOnDetroit.com, is the No. 1 media website in Metro Detroit (Comscore/ November 2019), already poised to finish January with 6 million unique visitors.

“With the ever-changing landscape between TV and digital news, we’re so pleased to be successful on both platforms,” said Vice President and General Manager Marla Drutz. “I believe our ongoing commitment to accurate, fact-checked news reporting and the high standards we set for ourselves is why Metro Detroiters continue to place their trust in us.”