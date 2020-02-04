Jonesing for tea? Check out Detroit's top 4 spots

Need more tea in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top tea hot spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. For the Love of Sugar

Photo: Alex M./Yelp

First on the list is For the Love of Sugar. Located at 100 Erskine St. in Midtown, the patisserie/cake shop, which offers coffee, tea, macarons and more, is the highest-rated tea spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 284 reviews on Yelp.

2. Detroit Institute of Bagels

Photo: john a./Yelp

Next up is Corktown's Detroit Institute of Bagels, situated at 1236 Michigan Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 297 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score bagels, coffee, tea and sandwiches has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Avalon International Breads

Photo: Wilma D./Yelp

Midtown's Avalon International Breads, located at 422 W. Willis St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers sandwiches, coffee, tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 307 reviews.

4. Spread Deli+Coffee

Photo: hayley t./Yelp

Spread Deli+Coffee, a deli that offers sandwiches, coffee and tea in Midtown, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 76 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4215 Cass Ave. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.