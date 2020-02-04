Top pizza choices in Detroit for takeout and dining in

A lot goes into choosing a pizza — even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious — particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Detroit boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture — or to call — on National Pizza Day.

1. Belle Isle Pizza

Photo: BELLE ISLE PIZZA/Yelp

Topping the list is Belle Isle Pizza. Located at 7869 E. Jefferson Ave. in West Village, the spot to score pizza and more is the highest-rated pizza spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pie Sci

PHOTO: SHANNON H./YELP

Next up is Woodbridge's Pie Sci, situated at 5163 Trumbull Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 198 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sicily's Pizzeria & Subs

Photo: NADIA B./Yelp

Sicily's Pizzeria & Subs, a spot to score pizza and more in Hubbard-Richard, is another go-to, with four stars out of 57 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3554 W. Vernor Highway to see for yourself.

4. Bob's Pizza Palace

Photo: JESSICA B./Yelp

Check out Bob's Pizza Palace, which has earned four stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and more at 20510 W. 7 Mile Road.

