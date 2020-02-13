Extended cut: Journalist, author Ed Gordon talks about his new book, lengthy TV career
Here is an extended interview with Ed Gordon, a journalist and author with a new book titled “Conversations in Black: On Power, Politics, and Leadership.”
Gordon discusses the book and his TV career that has spanned decades. He is a native of Detroit and graduate of Western Michigan University. He has decades of working in television news at BET, NBC News and MSNBC.
Watch part one of the interview above, and part two here:
