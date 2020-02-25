Explore the 3 most popular spots in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Midtown has to offer? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Chinese restaurant to a cake shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Midtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. The Peterboro

Photo: Jeffrey t./Yelp

Topping the list is cocktail bar and Chinese spot The Peterboro. Located at 420 Peterboro St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 319 reviews on Yelp. The Peterboro serves up Asian barbecue brisket, pork lo mein, sesame chicken and more. Try the Cool Hand Luke cocktail with gin, grapefruit, lemon, coconut, rose water and orange water.

2. Selden Standard

Photo: Justin w./Yelp

Next up is New American and breakfast and brunch spot Selden Standard, offering sandwiches and more, situated at 3921 Second Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 1,107 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. On the menu, look for grilled ribeye, seafood stew, yogurt panna cotta and more.

3. For the Love of Sugar

Photo: jeff c./Yelp

Patisserie/cake shop For the Love of Sugar, which offers coffee, tea and macarons, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 100 Erskine St., 4.5 stars out of 292 reviews. For the Love of Sugar offers vegan tuxedo cake, birthday cake lattes, Oreo cheesecake and more.

