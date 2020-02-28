Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Detroit if you've got a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1600 Antietam Ave. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $925/month, this 545-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1600 Antietam Ave.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a renovated kitchen. The building boasts secured entry, on-site laundry and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $150 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1060 Alter Road

Here's a 750-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1060 Alter Road that's going for $930/month.

The apartment comes furnished and includes a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4535 Commonwealth St. (Woodbridge)

Next, check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 4535 Commonwealth St. It's listed for $950/month.

The building features on-site laundry, additional storage space and assigned parking. The residence also includes hardwood flooring and central heating. This rental is cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is great for biking and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

18115 Roselawn St. (Bagley)

Listed also at $950/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 18115 Roselawn St.

The building offers additional storage space. In the unit, you can anticipate granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Animals are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.