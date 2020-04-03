52ºF

Features

‘Everything is Fine’ podcast: Superheroes can’t drive without their dad

Obviously!

Jeremy Allen, Special Content Producer

Tags: Podcasts, Everything is Fine, Coronavirus Stories, Family, School, Lifestyle, Audio, Jeremy Allen
Everything is Fine - Episode 14
Adalynn trades in her princess dress for a superhero costume. She could go villain at any point, but for today, she’s playing for the good guys.

Adalynn shows off her super side on a beautiful Friday afternoon. April 3, 2020
Cooper wraps up his “work week” with a class zoom call and his final dose of homework before spring break. He’s excited to be completely off the hook.

Tyler returns and we are complete again. Things get loud, because they always do and Cooper tells a Frozen joke without Adalynn’s permission. We’re all on thin ice here.

That and more here:

More to come, next week.

Let us know how you and your family are doing. Leave us a comment below.

Good luck and stay healthy!!

Socially distant,

Jeremy

Adalynn plays with plus blocks. April 3, 2020
Adalynn watches a movie (probably Frozen). April 3, 2020
Cooper plays video games with his brother Tyler. April 3, 2020
