‘Everything is Fine’ podcast: Superheroes can’t drive without their dad

Adalynn trades in her princess dress for a superhero costume. She could go villain at any point, but for today, she’s playing for the good guys.

Adalynn shows off her super side on a beautiful Friday afternoon. April 3, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Cooper wraps up his “work week” with a class zoom call and his final dose of homework before spring break. He’s excited to be completely off the hook.

Tyler returns and we are complete again. Things get loud, because they always do and Cooper tells a Frozen joke without Adalynn’s permission. We’re all on thin ice here.

Adalynn plays with plus blocks. April 3, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Adalynn watches a movie (probably Frozen). April 3, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)