The 3 best cocktail bars in Detroit

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cocktail bars in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for cocktail bars.

Detroit-area consumers usually spend more in the spring at bars and lounges than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customers. Daily spending at Detroit-area bars and lounges grew to $11,348 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Takoi

First on the list is Takoi. Located at 2520 Michigan Ave. in Millenium Village, the cocktail bar and Thai and pan Asian spot is the highest-rated cocktail bar in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 532 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Peterboro

Next up is Midtown's The Peterboro, situated at 420 Peterboro St. With four stars out of 324 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and Chinese spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Chartreuse

Wayne State's Chartreuse, located at 15 E. Kirby St., Suite D, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar and New American spot, which offers tapas and more, 4.5 stars out of 661 reviews.

