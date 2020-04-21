’The Quarantine Interludes’: Devin Scillian offers musical relief from his house

DETROIT – Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian is a man of many talents. One of those talents is music.

In case you didn’t know, Devin is a skilled musician who performs around Southeast Michigan -- and as of late, in his living room.

Devin started a project he’s calling, “The Quarantine Interludes,” where he posts a musical performance to social media. Every post is a different song, or maybe a different instrument, and even a different genre.

You can follow Devin Scillian on Facebook or Instagram to see them. We’ve also posted some of the videos below.

A little stay-at-home musical interlude. Thanks to @george_ezra who hopefully won’t mind my country guitar stylings. Posted by Devin Scillian on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Today’s musical interlude - sing along! @dariusrucker @old_crow_medicine_show Posted by Devin Scillian on Thursday, April 16, 2020

A quarantine interlude on ukulele - a song I wrote for Corey. Posted by Devin Scillian on Saturday, April 18, 2020

The Quarantine Interludes - Devin Scillian sings Broken Heartland on the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing Posted by Devin Scillian on Sunday, April 19, 2020