Kim DeGiulio’s message for Local 4 News Today viewers

Let me start out by first saying, I MISS YOU!! I know we may not actually know each other, but I definitely feel your presence when I’m doing my morning traffic reports. Some of you have even reached out to me to ask where I was or if I was OK since you haven’t seen me in a while. I can’t tell you how much that means to me. It just goes to show how thoughtful our viewers are. It’s such a strange relationship that I feel with our viewers. How can I possibly feel connected to people who I’ve never even met before...or people I’ve never even seen? I don’t know, but there’s definitely a connection and I love that! On the other hand, I have met a lot of our viewers. I love when I’m out at a restaurant or a sporting event and somebody comes up to me and says, “hey!! You’re Kim from the news! I watch you every morning!”. That’s the best!! It makes my day meeting our viewers and I think the feeling is mutual.

Anyway, I just wanted to check in with all of you Local 4 News Today viewers and say hello. I’m not on the morning show right now because there’s not much traffic to report. I’m getting a lot of experience working in the field covering some really neat, feel good stories about the acts of kindness going on in our community. It’s been a joy to tell these stories and shine light on the kindhearted people who are doing amazing things to make a difference right now. And don’t worry, I’ve been very careful out in the field. I don’t make contact with anyone, I drive myself everywhere and I wear a mask and gloves most of the time.

I am looking forward to life eventually going back to normal but I’m thankful for what I’ve learned during this time. Ive learned lot about people, a lot about myself and I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on many things. We’re always going to remember this strange time in our lives. It hasn’t been easy. We’ve lost loved ones, we’ve seen loved ones get sick and we’ve felt alone and depressed. Some days are easier than others. Some days I never want quarantine to end and other days I can’t stand it! It’s a roller coaster of emotions for me. But like I said, I’m learning a lot in so many different aspects of my life. I hope you are too!

When this is all over, I can’t wait to meet more of you when we’re out and about in Detroit or any of the suburbs. I can’t wait to be at a big event with lots of people and shake your hand and say, “THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR WATCHING EVERY MORNING!”. Just think of how much we are going to appreciate being together after all of this! I can’t wait. See you soon.

Stay safe and be well, everyone!