Detroit's top 3 bike shops to visit now

Looking to visit the best bike shops in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bike shops in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture the next time you're in the market for a bike.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Metropolis Cycles

Photo: ANGELA S./Yelp

First on the list is Metropolis Cycles. Located at 2117 Michigan Ave. in Millenium Village, the bike spot and repair/maintenance shop is the highest-rated bike shop in Detroit, boasting five stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp.

2. Shinola

PHOTO: LAURIE P./YELP

Next up is Midtown's Shinola, a member of the chain, situated at 441 W. Canfield St. With four stars out of 134 reviews on Yelp, the bike shop, which also offers leather goods, watches and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Bikes Blades & Boards

PHOTO: BIKES BLADES & BOARDS/YELP

Bikes Blades & Boards, located at 17020 Mack Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bike shop five stars out of 15 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.