Did you know you can give yourself a full spa treatment, with ingredients found in your own home?

The spa might be closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself while quarantining, right?

Believe it or not, there are tons of remedies for facial and hair treatments -- that you can do with ingredients that you probably already have deep in your cupboard or refrigerator.

StyleWise style editor Jon Jordan had his friend Katrina show him just how easy it is to create a supple face mask and color correctors for hair with pantry item staples, such as milk, honey, and yes, even ketchup.

It might seem a little strange at first, but using organic and natural ingredients like milk and honey can make a luxurious face mask -- and if your hair is damaged by the sun or chlorine from a pool, ketchup can take care of that right away.

Obviously, nothing compares to a day trip to a spa, getting waited on hand and foot, but with a little imagination (and some at-home ingredients), you can turn your home into the spa of your dreams, even in quarantine.