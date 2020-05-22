The 4 best traditional American spots in Detroit

Looking to satisfy your appetite for traditional American fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top traditional American spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Boostan Cafe

photo: syaih a./yelp

First on the list is Boostan Cafe. Located at 3470 Holbrook Ave., the traditional American and Middle Eastern spot, which offers juices, smoothies and more, is the highest-rated traditional American restaurant in Detroit, boasting five stars out of 180 reviews on Yelp.

2. Slows Bar BQ

photo: jeff c./yelp

Next up is Millenium Village's Slows Bar BQ, situated at 2138 Michigan Ave. With four stars out of 2,044 reviews on Yelp, the beer bar and traditional American spot, serving barbecue and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Empire Kitchen and Cocktails

Photo: empire kitchen and cocktails/Yelp

Midtown's Empire Kitchen and Cocktails, located at 3148 Woodward Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar, New American and traditional American spot 4.5 stars out of 279 reviews.

4. Maine Street Restaurant

photo: al m./yelp

Maine Street Restaurant, a Greek, Italian and traditional American spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 61 Yelp reviews. Head over to 11650 Joseph Campau St. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.