The 4 best Caribbean spots in Detroit

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Caribbean spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Vicente's Cuban Cuisine

PHOTO: CHRISTINE J./YELP

First on the list is Vicente's Cuban Cuisine. Located at 1250 Library St. downtown, the dance club and Cuban spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated Caribbean restaurant in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 780 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Jamaican Pot

PHOTO: STEVE B./YELP

Next up is The Jamaican Pot, situated at 14615 W. 8 Mile Road. With four stars out of 279 reviews on Yelp, the Caribbean spot, which offers soul food and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Rincon Tropical

PHOTO: RINCON TROPICAL/YELP

Rincon Tropical, located at 6538 Michigan Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Puerto Rican spot four stars out of 52 reviews.

4. Caribbean Citchen

Photo: AMYA S./Yelp

Caribbean Citchen, a Caribbean spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 37 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10500 W. McNichols Road to see for yourself.

