Podcast: A night in Detroit behind police lines

DETROIT – History continues to unfold everywhere and Detroit is no exception.

After watching some of the protests unfold I wanted to get out and document it in long-form.

There was tear gas, flash bangs and a surprising arrest, with an even more surprising ending. It was one night in Detroit. A microcosm of a nation’s emotions wrapped up in a standoff and protest.

On Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m., Mayor Mike Duggan announced an 8 p.m. curfew for the city of Detroit. Protesters marched peacefully during the day and ended up on the Detroit Police Headquarters’ lawn. There, police and demonstrators exchanged words.

Some of them peaceful, others not, but the gathering was civil, until after 8 p.m. Walk the streets with us and hear what the night of May 31 was like in Detroit.

Listen to the special episode below: